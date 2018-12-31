Basmati rice exports up 11.54% in Apr-Oct this fiscal: Comm Min

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) India's exports of basmati rice grew by 11.54 per cent to Rs 16,963 crore during April-October this fiscal, Parliament was informed Monday.In April-October 2017-18, the exports stood at Rs 15,208 crore, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.In volume terms, however, the exports declined to 22.95 lakh tonnes in April-October 2018-19 as against 23.72 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal."While there is a marginal decline of 3.28 per cent per cent in quantity terms, in value terms the exports have grown by 11.54 per cent," the minister said.The major export destination for basmati rice are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Yemen, the US, and UK.The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an autonomous organisation under the Department of Commerce, has registered Basmati Rice as a Geographical Indication (GI) in February 2016, a move aimed at promoting outbound shipments.A GI tag is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.Darjeeling Tea, Tirupathi Laddu, Kangra Paintings, Nagpur Orange and Kashmir Pashmina are among the registered GIs in India.Replying to a separate question, Chaudhary said as on December 24, 330 GIs have been registered.Out of this, 171 are from handicrafts sector and 93 from agriculture segment. PTI RRBAL