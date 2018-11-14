Bayer Crop Science board approves amalgamation of Monsanto India

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Bayer Crop Science on Wednesday informed that its board has approved amalgamation of Monsanto India Limited with the company."The Board of Directors of Bayer CropScience Limited which concluded on November 14, 2018, considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Monsanto India Limited with Bayer CropScience Limited," Bayer Crop Science said in a regulatory filing. Bayer Crop Science will issue and allot 2 equity shares of Rs 10 for every 3 equity shares of Rs 10 held in Monsanto India. Bayer Crop Scienceholds 1,350,000 equity shares in Monsanto India. PTI KRH MRMR