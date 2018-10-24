Bayer CropScience shares slump nearly 10% post Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Shares of Bayer CropScience Wednesday slumped nearly 10 per cent after the company posted 25.13 per cent drop in net profit for the quarter ended September 30.The stock dived 8.96 per cent to settle at Rs 3,834.40 on the BSE. During the day, it fell sharply by 9.22 per cent to Rs 3,823.On the NSE, shares of the company dropped 9.63 per cent to close at Rs 3,827.85.Bayer CropScience Tuesday posted 25.13 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 142.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on sluggish sales.The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 190.6 crore in the September quarter of 2017-18, it said in a BSE filing.Net income in the reported quarter declined to Rs 1,113.9 crore from Rs 1,245.3 crore in the same period last year. PTI SUM SHWBAL