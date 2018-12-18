BBB seeks application for post of Canara Bank MD

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Banks Board Bureau, the selection panel for public sector banks and financial institutions, has sought application from eligible candidates for the post of Managing Director of Canara Bank.The post of MD and CEO of Canara Bank is lying vacant since superannuation of Rakesh Sharma on July 31, 2018.Canara Bank is among the top 5 banks and the position is open to all eligible candidates, including from the private sector.In 2015, the government had decided to select executive heads of 5 large banks -- Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank and Punjab National Bank -- from a larger talent pool.As per the public notice, the candidates between 45 and 57 years should have minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking of which at least one year should be at the board level.The last date for sending application is January 10, 2019.Applications which meet the eligibility criteria will be further subjected to shortlisting and those candidates will be called for interaction.Based on the interactions, the bureau will send its recommendation to the government for appointment.The selected person will have a three year term starting from the date of taking charge and will be subject to the normal age of superannuation of 60 years. PTI BAL