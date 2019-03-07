BBC journalist Priyanka Dubey gets Chameli Devi Jain Award

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Priyanka Dubey, a bilingual correspondent with the BBC at its Delhi bureau, has been named for the Chameli Devi Jain Award for an Outstanding Woman Journalist for the year 2018.Dubey was chosen for her multi-faceted, investigative and interrogative reportage, according to a statement."Her news reports take up the burning and complex social and political issues of our times, helping uncover the reality underlying them showing them to be layered, complex, and variegated," it added.This year's jury comprised Bharat Bhushan, former editor, Sheela Bhatt, National Editor (News) NewsX, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express, the statement said.The Chameli Devi Jain Award has been awarded to women journalists for the past 37 years for upholding standards of excellence through a sustained body of work. Named after Chameli Devi Jain, a freedom fighter, it is perhaps the country's longest running media award for women.The award will be presented on March 9 at a function in Delhi.It will be followed by the B G Verghese Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered by former Vice President of India M Hamid Ansari, who will speak on the topic "Journalism in times of strident nationalism". PTI UZM UZM SOMSOM