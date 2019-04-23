BBC's 'Luther' to get India remake

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The award-winning BBC Studios crime thriller "Luther", featuring Hollywood star Idris Elba, is set to have an Indian remake. The Indian version of "Luther", which is yet to be titled, will be developed by Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment. This will be the second Asian version of "Luther" after the award-winning South Korean remake, "Less Than Evil", a press release issued by the makers said. "We have produced and premiered an Indian version of 'Criminal Justice', which has been well received by the audience. We at Applause are always on the lookout for premium dramas we can produce for Indian viewers, and are proud to once again partner with BBC Studios on 'Luther'. "The original 'Luther' has a tremendous international following, and we believe that an Indian version will work well in our region," Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said in a statement. Prior to "Luther", BBC Studios and Applause Entertainment have worked together on iconic BBC formats "The Office" and "Criminal Justice", of which the latter successfully premiered recently on Hotstar.Myleeta Aga, SVP and GM of South and South East Asia, BBC Studios, is pleased to work with Applause Entertainment to deliver this high-end drama to viewers in India. "Applause is known for its focus on creating premium drama, and we believe that they will be able to do the format justice. We look forward to its success," she said. PTI KKP SHDSHD