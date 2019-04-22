Be extra cautious, police advise hotel owners in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, Apr 22 (PTI) Hotel owners in Dharamshala and other tourist places in Himachal Pradesh have been instructed to maintain "extra caution" in view of Sunday's terror attack in Sri Lanka, officials said. In a meeting with tourism sector stakeholders in Dharamshala on Monday, DIG, police, Santosh Patial asked the owners of about 150 hotels to be careful when recruiting staff and to check their documents thoroughly. He further instructed them to be vigilant during the checking in of guests and to only accept genuine documents. Maintain a complete record of the guests and employees and their in-and-out movement, he said. If any suspicious activity is seen, it should be immediately reported to the police on either 112 or through the nearest police post, he said. The DIG said high-definition security cameras must be installed in the hotels, which must have unobstructed view. The latest instructions assume significance in light of the terror attack in Sri Lanka, ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India and the beginning of tourist season in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ INDIND