'Be Happy in the NOW!' - The Book to Discover the Path to Bliss and Eternal Happiness

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, June 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --In his new book, 'Be Happy in the NOW!', author and spiritual philosopher Atman in Ravi (AiR) answers a single burning question: how to find bliss and eternal happiness."You can be happy all the time,If you learn to smile and not whine,Not jumping from the future to the past,Be in the NOW and make happiness last." - by AiR (Atman in Ravi)The whole world is seeking happiness, but not everyone is happy. In his new book, AiR looks back into his life to answer the only question that matters: What is happiness and how to find it? By being Happy in the NOW! One cannot find happiness in the past nor in the future because it is impossible to be in a moment that has already gone or a moment that is not born yet, a more spiritual take on the contemporary term YOLO - You Only Live Once.This book aims to help men and women who are living in the past or the future and who struggle to live in the present moment. The crux of the matter lies in the fact that true happiness is achieved by living in the present moment. This guide describes the exciting journey to discover happiness and does actually help in achieving it.Commenting on the book launch, AiR said, "Happiness is a choice. To be happy, we must become conscious of the 'NOW' because the mind jumps like a monkey from thought to thought and we lose consciousness of the NOW. We must make our intellect the commander of our life and be happy moment by moment."About the author, AiR AiR (Atman in Ravi) is an author, public speaker, life coach, a spiritual philosopher, storyteller, and an entrepreneur turned humanitarian, among many other things. His one true purpose is to make an impactful difference in people's lives and in the world they live, by sharing the divine learning from his own personal pursuit of finding divine happiness. His books and videos are filled with answers and solutions to most of the problems we face in our everyday lives. His enlightening talks delivered in his iconic energetic style are filled with deep-rooted knowledge of the cosmic energy that defines and drives us in this world. His enigmatic personality and easy-to-like persona radiate a positive life force that is truly inspirational.To know more about the author and his philosophy, please visit http://air.ind.in/The book is available online on Google Play platform and Amazon Kindle.