Be prepared to scrap single-use plastic in Delhi: L-G Baijal to agencies

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed all government agencies in the national capital to be prepared to scrap single-use plastic in the city.He told officers that to begin with, steps should be taken to prepare for stopping usage of single-use plastic in government, private offices, hospitals, parks and other public places.According to the statement issued by the L-G office, the move is in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision who in his Independence Day speech gave a call to shun single-use plastic.Chairing a meeting on 'Digital delivery of services and prepare for scrapping of single use plastic' Baijal directed officers that effective campaigns be launched to generate awareness among the community groups, market associations and resident welfare associations among others."The L-G discussed the issue of preparing for stopping single-use plastic in Delhi. He said that all agencies should brace up for scrapping single-use plastic in accordance with vision of the prime minister," the statement read.In the meeting, the L-G also stressed on minimising human interface by promotion of digital delivery of services."He further directed all the agencies to identify and assess public services delivered by them and identify the processes which can be digitised," it stated.The L-G directed officials that department-wise and activity-wise services may be listed to identify areas where citizens need to visit various offices and provide digital platforms for service delivery in a time-bound manner.Meanwhile, the L-G office issued another statement, asking Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to ensure expeditious resolution of issues relating to welfare scheme or fund for advocate as per law."He stressed that the matter of advocate welfare should be dealt with utmost priority. The L-G stated that advocates play a pivotal role in justice delivery, therefore, ensuring their welfare is essential for the robust functioning of the legal system," it said.