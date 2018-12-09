Be ready to meet challenges posed by new forms of terrorism, insurgency: Ahir to CISF

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir Sunday called upon the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to gear up to effectively meet the emerging challenges posed by new forms of terrorism and insurgency.He also stressed upon the CISF's growing role in the changing security scenario of the country, particularly in key areas like VIP security, disaster management, protection of government buildings and aviation facilities."Keeping in mind the current security scenario in the country, wherein some anti-national elements are trying to create an atmosphere of insecurity and instability, I would like to say the CISF's role gains more importance," Ahir said at the passing-out ceremony of the 32nd batch of Assistant Commandants and the 44nd batch of Sub- Inspectors at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet here. CISF personnel should prepare themselves to successfully meet the emerging challenges posed by new forms of terrorism and insurgency, he said.Praising the varied roles being played by the CISF, the Union minister said whenever the government has assigned any responsibility on the force, be it industrial security, UN peace-keeping mission, VIP security or election duty, it has excelled.The force, through its dedicated services, has gained reputation as the most professional force at national and international levels. This has been reflected in the rising demand for the force's services from various industrial and private organisations, Ahir said.He said 30 officials of the Sri Lanka police underwent training at NISA recently, and expressed confidence that the academy would offer training to police and security agencies of more neighbouring countries and also to other nations across the globe.Twenty-four Assistant Commandants and 733 Sub-Inspectors passed out of the NISA, after completion of their basic training.Ahir awarded trophies to the trainees who stood first in indoor, outdoor, firing activities and also to the all-round best trainees. CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan and NISA Director Anjana Sinha were also present on the occasion. PTI VVK RSY NSDNSD