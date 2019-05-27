Beam Suntory appoints Neeraj Kumar as India MD

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Premium spirits company Beam Suntory on Monday said it has appointed Neeraj Kumar as head of India operations. With leading brands like Teachers and Jim Beam, the company has an ambitious goal of reaching USD 1 billion in sales in India by 2030. "Kumar is the ideal leader to guide the next wave of growth in our India business unit," Beam Suntorys President, International, Pryce Greenow said in a statement. Kumar brings a wealth of marketing and sales experience to the role, he added. "We are always looking to provide greater leadership opportunities for our top talent, and Neeraj has the leadership capabilities, character and determination to help us achieve our ambitions to grow India into one of our biggest markets," Greenow said. A world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory in India has offices in Gurugram, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and a primary bottling facility in Rajasthan. Kumar joined Beam Suntory in 2008 as Marketing Director, India, helping build the leadership position for Teachers Scotch while expanding Jim Beam. In 2016, he assumed the position of Marketing Director, Emerging Asia, helping establish new routes-to-market in China and South Korea. He has been a key leader in helping deliver sustained performance in India, a priority emerging market for Beam Suntory. "Our growth plans reflect a strong commitment from Beam Suntory to the Indian market," Kumar said. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. PTI MSS RUJ MRMR