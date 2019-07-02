Bear mauls man to death in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) A bear mauled a man to death in Rajasthan's Sirohi district Tuesday, police said. Pragaram Dewasi (32) from Jaila village had taken a flock of sheep and goats to a forest area for grazing when the bear attacked him, dragging him for around 50 metres, police said. The carcass of the bear was also found a few metres away near a pond, Kalendri police station SHO Prabhu Ram said. He said injury marks suggested that Dewasi was killed in a bear attack. The bear seemed to have died after consuming some poisonous substance, he said, adding that no injury marks were spotted on the carcass. The man's body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination and proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. The carcass of the bear was handed over to a team of the Forest Department, the SHO said. PTI AG RDKRDK