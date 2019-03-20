BeatO raises Rs 11.75 cr from Orios Venture Partners, existing investors

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Health tech-startup BeatO Wednesday said that it has raised Rs 11.75 crore in pre-series A round of funding led by Orios Venture Partners with participation from existing investors."BeatO, the Delhi based health-tech startup, announced the closure of its Pre-Series A round of Rs 11.75 crore. Orios Venture Partners led the funding round with participation from existing investors - Blume Ventures, Leo Capital and Vishal Sampat," the company said in a statement.BeatO focuses on meeting the end-to-end needs of a person with diabetes. The consumers can start using BeatO by purchasing their smartphone-based glucometer that connects with the mobile app.The BeatO Glucometer connects to the users smartphone and works with BeatO app that keeps a record of all readings. The app connects doctors with diabetes educators to get real time guidance in case readings go out of the desired range and provides instant alerts to family and caregivers too."The company will utilize the funds to increase its user base and revenue, which have grown 10 times over the last 12 months and expand the product line for its flagship glucometer and FMCG/retail categories," the statement said.Founded in 2015 by Gautam Chopra and Yash Sehgal, BeatO currently claims to serve 50,000 diabetic customers in more than 1,500 cities. PTI PRS BALBAL