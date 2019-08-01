Beautification of Badrinath temple begins under Prasad scheme

Gopeshwar, Aug 1 (PTI) The beautification of the world- famous Badrinath temple in Garhwal Himalayas has begun under the Centre's ambitious 'Prasad' scheme, officials said on Thursday. Construction of a new road leading to the temple named Aastha Path and beautification of Tapt Kund, Narad Kund and Sheshnetra lake are proposed under the scheme, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya said. She was speaking after reviewing the progress of projects taken up under the scheme at the Himalayan shrine. As part of the scheme, 1560 LED lights will be installed around the temple as part of the project, besides tin sheds along Aastha Path, resting places, filtered water and toilets for devotees, the DM said. A robust system for solid waste management in the area has to put in place besides construction of a parking lot and installation of 500 dustbins, she said. PTI CORR ALM AAR