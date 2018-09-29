Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council inks pact with CIDESCO

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) under the ministry of Skill Development Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with international body CIDESCO in order to boost overseas employment opportunities for trained professionals of the country. Zurich-based Committee International dEsthtique et de Cosmtologie (CIDESCO) is considered world standard for Beauty and Spa Therapy. The MoU will enable the candidates in the field of beauty to get dual certification, which will be recognised across 60 countries, B&WSSC said in a statement. "It is the first-of-its-kind initiative in which a sector skill council has signed an MoU with an international body for boosting global mobility of the candidates trained in beauty Therapy," B&WSSC chairperson Vandana Luthra said. This association will not only help to establish service delivery parameters, but also bring about a uniformity in training, along with helping in knowledge exchange between India and other countries, she said. Besides this, the council signed other MoUs at the Annual General Meeting which was also attended by Rajesh Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He briefed the industry on the newly launched government schemes - Recognition of Prior Learning and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Having been in existence for just 4 years, B&WSCC has skilled and transformed over 4,20,244 youth and made them reach the employment doors by way of organised placements and with support for self-employment opportunities, it claimed. PTI DPMKJ