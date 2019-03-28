Bebe Rexha auditioned for 'Hustlers'

Los Angeles, Mar 28 (PTI) Bebe Rexha has revealed that she auditioned for Jennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" but did not land the part.The singer said she was approached to play a "Russian girl from New York" in the Wall Street-set stripper drama. "They hit me up and I was like, 'okay, yeah, sure'. So I got an acting coach. She's awesome and she was teaching me how to act and stuff. It was really hard though because you have to be serious," Rexha told Beats 1 in an interview.The "Say My Name" hitmaker said not cracking the audition was probably for good as her mother did not approve of her portraying a stripper."My mom was not happy about it," she said.Rexha will star alongside Kelly Clarkson and Janelle Monae in the animated movie "Ugly Dolls". PTI RDSRDS