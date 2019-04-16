Bebe Rexha reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis

Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) Bebe Rexha has revealed that she is struggling with bipolar disorder and the pop star says she is not "ashamed anymore" about it.The singer said the diagnosis put her mind to ease as she was unable to understand the cause of her sickness."For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why."I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out)" Rexha wrote on Twitter Monday.The "Say my name" hitmaker added her next LP will be her favourite because she is "not holding anything back". "I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am," she said.Rexha, 29, said she does not want anyone's pity and was only seeking acceptance."I don't want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That's all. Love you," she said. PTI RDSRDS