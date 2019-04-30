Bedi 'cannot interfere' in day-to-day affairs of elected govt: HC

/R Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) In a setback to Kiran Bedi, the Madras High Court Tuesday held that the Puducherry Lt Governor "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the Union Territory. Justice R Mahadevan pronounced the verdict on a petition by K Laksminarayanan, a Congress MLA, challenging two communications issued in January and June, 2017, by the Ministry of Home Affairs "elevating" the power of the administrator. He also set aside two communications of the Union government elevating the power of the Lt Governor. Allowing the plea, the judge said, "The administrator cannot interfere in the day to day affairs of the government. The decision taken by the Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister is binding on the secretaries and other officials." Laksminarayanan is a legislator from the Raj Bhavan assembly constituency. PTI CORR ROH AQS