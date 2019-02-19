Bedi says happy as Pondy CM ends dharna

Puducherry, Feb 19 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday expressed happiness that Chief Minister V Narayanasamy ended his 'dharna' after discussing with her the issues he had raised, including increasing assistance under old age and widow pension schemes.The former IPS officer, who met Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues on Monday, said, "The meeting helped clarify and consolidate issues.""I am happy Puducherry government will return to work and so will the road to Raj Nivas will be open for visitors to come to her office," she said in a WhatsApp message to the media.Narayanasamy had been staging a dharna outside Raj Nivas for six days against what he said was Bedi's reluctance to approve his welfare schemes and administrative orders. He had written a letter, dated February 7, to Bedi mentioning his demands and the issues.The meeting to iron out the differences between the two sides last for four and a half hours on Monday.Outside the lt governor's residence after the meeting, Narayanasamy told reporters his protest has been called off. The jail bharo and fast programmes slated for February 20 and 21 have also been suspended, he said."We have achieved a partial success in our representation to Kiran Bedi on various issues," the chief minister said.A number of leaders, including DMK leader M K Stalin from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had called on Narayanasamy at the protest site.During the protest, the road leading to Raj Nivas was cordoned off and iron barricades were erected. PTI COR ROH ABHABH