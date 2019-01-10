BEE, CPWD ink pact for energy efficient buildings

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Thursday inked a pact to make 150 buildings energy efficient, which would save 50 million units per annum."In the first stage, approximately 150 buildings will be taken under star rating scheme and to promote energy efficiency in the CPWD managed buildings. It is anticipated that this initiative will result in energy saving of more than 50 million units in the first stage," a power ministry statement said. The star rating scheme for buildings is based on the actual performance of a building in terms of its specific energy usage in kwh/sqm/year. The scheme rates office buildings on a scale of 1-5, with 5-star labelled buildings being the most efficient. According to the MoU, BEE and CPWD will cooperate on promoting designs and construction of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) compliant new buildings, star rating of the CPWD-managed buildings with no registration or renewal fee, awareness on energy efficiency in buildings.The MoU will remain in force for five years unless rescinded by either party. BEE, a statutory body under Ministry of Power, is mandated to implement policy and programmes in energy efficiency and conservation with CPWD, a premier construction agency of the government. The agreement was signed between Abhay Bakre, Director General, BEE and Prabhakar Singh, Director General, CPWD. PTI KKS ANU