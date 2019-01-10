BEE in pact with CPWD for cooperation in building energy efficiency

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Bureau of Energy Efficiency and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) signed an agreement Thursday, kick starting cooperation in building energy efficiency.The memorandum was signed by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director General Abhay Bakre and CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh.A statement said BEE and CPWD will cooperate on promoting designs and construction of Energy Conservation Building Code compliant new buildings, star rating of CPWD-managed-buildings with no registration or renewal fee, awareness on energy efficiency in building sector and support for capacity building of CPWD officials in ECBC.The MoU will remain in force for five years unless rescinded by either party."The areas of cooperation include focus on promoting Energy Efficiency in CPWD managed buildings as well as support for capacity building of CPWD officials, Construction of ECBC compliant new buildings and other topics on building energy efficiency," the statement quoted Bakre as saying. PTI BUN BUN SOMSOM