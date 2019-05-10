scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Beijing slams US for 'unreasonable suppression' of China Mobile

Beijing, May 10 (AFP) Beijing on Friday slammed the US for the "unreasonable suppression" of China Mobile after US regulators denied the telecom giant's request to operate in the US market, citing national security concerns."We urge the US to... stop the wrong practice of always using national security (as a pretext), and stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. (AFP) RUPRUP

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos