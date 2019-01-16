Being a himalayan state, U'khand's responsibility towards environment more than other states: CM

Dehradun, Jan 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday said since Uttarakhand is a himalayan state, its responsibility towards environment conservation was bigger than others, and asked the newly elected representatives of urban civic bodies to accord top priority to cleanliness.Addressing an orientation workshop for urban civic body representatives here, he said, "Being a Himalayan state, the responsibility of Uttarakhand is more towards the environment.""Cleanliness should be our priority. Most of our civic bodies are located on the banks of rivers. Therefore, their responsibility towards cleanliness and protection of the rivers increases."About the installation of a 'kill waste' machine, recognised by the DRDO and the Central Pollution Control Board, in Doiwala Nagar Palika, he said the state government will provide 50 per cent grant on installation of this machine by all urban civic bodies in Uttarakhand.The 'kill waste' machine burns out all kinds of garbage quickly, causing no pollution.Rawat also said the financial and discretionary powers of the mayors and boards of the urban civic bodies have been increased which will help them in discharging their duties with ease.They will not have to approach the government for all their works, the chief minister said. PTI ALM NSDNSD