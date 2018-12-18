Being best friends key to sustaining romantic relationship: Ranveer on Deepika

By Justin Rao Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Ranveer Singh says being best friends with one's spouse is "key to sustaining a romantic relationship".Ranveer tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years, actor Deepika Padukone in an intimate twin wedding ceremony in Italy last month."Being best friends with each other is truly the dynamic. We are deeply in love with each other but above all we are best friends. We are each other's support system, companions. We have a lot of fun together. "Being each other's best friend is truly paramount, where you can share silences, laughter and light moments. To have somebody who makes the passing of the lifetime a pleasant experience everyday is very rare and precious," the actor told PTI in an interview.The couple started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Ram Leela". The duo then went on to feature in two more of Bhansali's films "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat.""I feel like the two greatest things I've done in my life is, one, become an actor and two, get myself the most amazing life partner one can hope for," he adds. Ranveer credits Deepika for curating every aspect of their "fairytale" wedding. "I had this fairytale wedding and I keep telling my wife that it's the stuff of dreams. I could not have even dreamed of such a wedding. It's beyond my imagination. I could never have the vision for it. She meticulously curated and designed every aspect of it. "It was everything as it should have been - the most joyous month of our lives, there were tears of happiness throughout. It will be a fond memory in our hearts forever," he says. The actor says someone "very senior" in the film industry told the couple after the wedding that as youth icons their tying the knot has "reinstated everyone's faith in the institution of marriage"."In the day and age we live in, the concept of marriage is questioned sometimes. This person told us how this has made a socio-cultural impact. To make a commitment is a positive sign. I feel lucky and blessed. As cliche as it sounds, she's literally the best thing to have happened to me," he says.Ranveer was speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event of his next, "Simmba". The Rohit Shetty cop-action-drama is scheduled to release on December 28.With film promotions in full swing, the actor says, unlike Deepika, he is not someone who is adept at striking a work-life balance. "This is the kind of workload that I am not used to. It requires discipline and time management, both of which are not my strong points. But my wife is helping me now. She's very good at handling massive workload and still maintaining a work-life balance. I have some support now," he says. PTI JUR RDS BKBK