Belarus man dies after falling from cycle in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala, Mar 7 (PTI) A 66-year-old tourist from Belarus died on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after falling from his cycle, officials said.Ritsislau Kazlovich fell while cycling between the villages of Battu and Beerh in Baijnath, along with his friend. He hurt his nose and bled profusely, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.Kazlovich's friend rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Patial said.Police said a case has been registered and they are probing all angles of the incident.Kazlovich's body has been kept at Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Tanda and postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday, the officer said.