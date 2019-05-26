scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Belgium's Dardenne brothers win best director at Cannes

Cannes(France), May 25 (AFP) Belgium's Dardenne brothers won the best director award at Cannes film festival Saturday for their story of a radicalised Muslim youth, "Young Ahmed". The pair are already Cannes legends with two Palme d'Or prizes under their belt, and Luc Dardenne said they wanted to show how a "young militant might develop his views", paying tribute to young actor Idir Ben Addi for turning it into reality. (AFP) SMJSMJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos