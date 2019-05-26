Belgium's Dardenne brothers win best director at Cannes

Cannes(France), May 25 (AFP) Belgium's Dardenne brothers won the best director award at Cannes film festival Saturday for their story of a radicalised Muslim youth, "Young Ahmed". The pair are already Cannes legends with two Palme d'Or prizes under their belt, and Luc Dardenne said they wanted to show how a "young militant might develop his views", paying tribute to young actor Idir Ben Addi for turning it into reality. (AFP) SMJSMJ