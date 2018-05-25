BEML posts Q4 net profit at Rs 187 cr

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) State-run BEML has today posted a flat standalone profit of Rs 187.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 186.4 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a BSE filing.

The companys standalone income during January-March quarter declined to Rs 1,264.41 crore, over Rs 1,345.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company dropped to Rs 1,042.37 crore, over Rs 1,145.42 crore in the year-ago period.

BEML Ltd --formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Ltd-- operates under three major business verticals viz, mining and construction, defence and rail and metro.

The three verticals are serviced by nine manufacturing units located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad and Subsidiary - Vignyan Industries Ltd, in Chikmagalur district.