BEML unveils medium bullet proof vehicle at DefExpo

Chennai, Apr 12(PTI) State-run BEML Ltd today launched a medium bullet 4x4 vehicle at the on-going DefExpo here. The BEML MBPV is a 4x4 Wheel RH Drive heavy duty all weather off-road mobility vehicle, specially designed for easy manoeuvrability, operability and maintainability. It was formally launched by company Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Kumar Hota at DefExpo being organised by Ministry of Defence at Thiruvidanthai, about 40kms from here. The vehicle shields security personnel from small arm fire, hand grenades and can carry upto 12 persons, a press release said. "The BEML MBPV 4x4, built on an indigenously developed 4x4 chassis, showcases our commitment for realising the mission of Make in India through our own R&D and delivering world class products for the defence sector," Hota said in the release. BEML is also showcasing defence equipment like Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicle, BEML Tatra 8x8 VP13S vehicle platform with super structure, Trawl Equipment for T-72 Tank, Aircraft Towing Tractor, Command Post Vehicle among others, it added. PTI VIJ ROH