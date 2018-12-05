'Ben is Back' to hit Indian theatres on December 14

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Julia Roberts-starrer "Ben is Back" is set to release in India on December 14.The film also features "Manchester By The Sea" star Lucas Hedges, who is playing the charming-but-troubled Ben Burns, who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve.It is directed by Peter Hedges, Lucas' father, and the cast also includes Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton.The official plotline of the film reads: Nineteen-year-old Ben Burns unexpectedly returns to his family's suburban home on Christmas Eve. Ben's mom, Holly, is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son's drug addiction. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother's undying love gets put to the test as Holly does everything in her power to keep Ben clean.The feature will be released in India by PVR Pictures. PTI RB BKBK