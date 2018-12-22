Ben Whishaw doubts 'Q' will return in Bond 25

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (PTI) Actor Ben Whishaw says he is not sure whether his James Bond films character 'Q' will return for the next film in the franchise.Actor Daniel Craig, who had earlier said that the 2015 "Spectre" marks his last outing as the famed British spy, will now play the iconic character for one last and final time.However, there is uncertainty over others characters such as Moneypenny, played by Naomi Harris, Whishaw's Q and Ralph Fiennes' M.In an interview with Vanity Fair, Whishaw, 38, voiced doubts about Q's return in the film, which will be directed by "Maniac" helmer Cary Joji Fukunaga."I'm not even sure if I'll be in it. I'm assuming that I'm not going to be so it will be a nice surprise if they put me in. I think it's right (Fukanaga) and Daniel need to just figure it out. I've done two; I've had a good run," the actor said.Whishaw also said that he had the best time working on previous two Bond films -- "Skyfall" and "Spectre"."I was in a film that people actually saw. I mean, lots of people actually saw and that really changed things," he added. PTI RB SHDSHD