Benelli cuts price of TNT 300, 302R in India

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Italian motorcycle-maker Benelli Monday said it has cut prices of its 300-cc bikes TNT 300 and 302R, due to reduction in manufacturing cost.The company, along with Adishwar Auto Ride India - Mahavir Group, has cut the price of TNT 300 to Rs 2.99 lakh from Rs 3.5 lakh. It has also reduced price of 302R to Rs 3.10 lakh from Rs 3.7 lakh. "We strongly believe in the value proposition of our products and customer sentiments towards the brand Benelli," Benelli India MD Vikas Jhabakh said.The company has witnessed a significant reduction in the manufacturing cost of the TNT 300 and 302R models and this has helped to pass on the benefit to the biking enthusiasts in India, he added. Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) is the exclusive partner of Benelli to distribute its premium product range in the country.