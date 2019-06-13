Benetton India Succeeds in Urging Indians to Get Inked With #UnitedByVote

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, June 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Reached out to over 45 crore Indians to celebrate the biggest occasion of democracy National Elections 2019 across print, digital and online promotions With a strong legacy of creating thought-provoking campaigns to showcase issues impacting society, Benetton India left no stone unturned to encourage the nation to step out and vote with its bold campaign #UnitedByVote that celebrated the power of democracy and voting that every Indian citizen holds. With creativity & innovation at the heart of all its endeavours, the brand successfully implemented a range of exciting and engaging initiatives to encourage the nation to participate in the largest celebration of democracy - The National Elections 2019. While a bold print manifesto and a stimulating digital film got the voters thinking about the power of every vote and the responsibility of making the right choice, the offline promotions aimed at further driving awareness and urge voters to acknowledge their constitutional power and make an informed decision.The brand launched multiple innovative installations at its stories such as an 'Opinion Poll Booth' highlighting leading questions that would force every consumer to ponder on the key elements imperative to make an informed decision. Some of the sample questions included- 'Do you know the local candidates you are voting for? Have you checked the profile of the candidates in your area? Is mass media affecting your opinion on who to vote for? Are you exercising your power this election?' The response were recorded through coloured stickers provided at the polling booth, to be pasted under the section of Yes or No. Thus, creating a strong and compelling visual message for all who enter the store. Additionally, a Gum Ball setup was laid out to showcase major social issues that the elected government must address. These included employment, education, environment and gender equality. Consumers had to pick one ball and place it under section that they felt must be treated as a priority by their elected representative.The responses were compiled from all markets and published on the microsite (www.unitedby.com) created to monitor the success of the various initiatives. Targeting 12 cities covering metros and key mini metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Goa, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Gwalior etc. Benetton India successfully combined its online and offline endeavours to utilized unique consumer engagement initiatives as a channel to communicate and galvanise voters to acknowledge both the power and responsibility that come with the constitutional right to vote and make united choice to lead the nation into a promising future. These campaigns ran through the entire duration of the election period, allowing enough time to not simply spark an interest but build it further through compelling conversations.To engage with consumers in the mall, the brand installed nail art counters that celebrated the ink mark and the very the act of voting. Through a unique electronic setup, consumers chose the designs to be imprinted on their nails. Over 2500 consumers used the nail art services and posed with pride to show - off their inked fingers. Two days prior to the election Benetton India celebrated the voter's spirit by organizing a four-day gala event with a creative transformation of DLF Cyber Hub into a live art exhibit. From a live Graffiti wall, to power-packed music performances by Traffic Jam and Shadow and Light and multiple engaging activities to partake in; the event aimed at urging citizens to raise the finger to exercise their constitutional power.While the in store and mall promotions were in full swing, the bold print manifesto and digital film garnered over 4.5cr impressions among consumers across social media leveraging mediums such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. These aimed at inspiring the nation to vote by emphasizing that the real power does not lie with the political parties but with the people through their right to vote. This thought is encapsulated in the film that highlights references from speeches made by various political parties sprinkled with the usual empty promises, until an 'inked' finger appears in the frame and shuts them up. The film ends with the tag line 'show them who has the power' followed by #UnitedByVote: We are a democracy and the largest one at that!About Benetton Group and United Colors of Benetton: Benetton Group is one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, present in the most important markets with a network of about 5,000 stores. A responsible group that plans for the future and lives in the present - with a watchful eye to the environment, to human dignity, and to a society in transformation - the Group has a consolidated identity comprised of colour, authentic fashion, quality at democratic prices and passion for its work. These values are reflected in the strong, dynamic personalities of the United Colors of Benetton and Sisley brands.United Colors of Benetton's commitment to social issues has always been a central feature of the brand that, through its communications campaigns and collaborations with leading non-profit organizations, makes the public reflect on social issues of universal relevance.Source: United Colors of Benetton PWRPWR