Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh heckled by TMC supporters

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh was allegedly heckled by TMC supporters on Friday during his "Cha Chakra" programme at Lake Town area in the northern fringes of the city, a saffron party leader claimed.Ghosh along with his party supporters was in the area for an interaction with local people over a group of tea when a group of TMC supporters arrived at the spot and started shouting "go back" slogans.TMC supporters shouted slogans against Ghosh and demanded that he should immediately leave the place, the saffron party leader said.A scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC supporters, leaving two BJP supporters injured. Ghosh was also heckled during the scuffle, the party leader claimed."This only shows the culture of TMC. I came here just for an informal interaction with people and this is how TMC is reacting. Some of our workers have been badly beaten up," Ghosh said.Reacting to the allegations, local Trinamool Congress MLA and state minister Sujit Bose said BJP was trying to disturb peace in the area and local residents of the Lake Town protested against Ghosh and BJP workers.Later, a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.In a bid to counter TMC's "Didi Ke Bolo" mass outreach programme, the West Bengal BJP has launched the "Cha Chakra" initiative in order to reach out to the people and spread its message with an eye on next assembly polls.