Bengal court convicts 7 in murder of police constable

Barrackpore (WB), Nov 14 (PTI) A court here Wednesday held seven persons guilty of murdering a police constable when he was tried to save his niece from being molested in 2012.Barrackpore Sessions Judge Tapas Kumar Mitra convicted them for killing Asim Dam, who was attached to Entally police station of Kolkata Police.The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Thursday, the judge said.The court found Abhijit Ghosh, Biswajit Ghosh, Debu Mukherjee, Tapan Chandra, Kuntal Chakraborti, Botu Majumdar and Prasenjit Dutta guilty.Dam was at his residence in Bisharpara under Airport police station in North 24 Parganas district on the day of Holi on March 8, 2012.It was alleged that some miscreants entered his house and on the pretext of applying gulal, misbehaved with his niece and tried to molest her.Following protests by Dam, the miscreants left, only to return with some more men and attacked Dam and his other family members with iron rods and sticks.Dam was grievously injured in the attack and died in hospital after two days on March 11.While one of the accused is absconding, seven persons were named in the FIR and arrested and tried before the sessions court. PTI COR AMR RG ZMN