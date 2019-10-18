Bengal govt allows student body polls in four varsities

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) After putting student union pollson hold for over two years in four state universities, the West Bengal government has allowed varsities to conduct the elections whenever they deem appropriate.A letter in this regard was sent by the assistant secretary of state for Higher Education Department to the vice-chancellors of Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University and Diamond Harbour Women's University on Thursday."With reference to the communication received from your end and consultations with different stakeholders, I am directed to inform you that you may hold the elections to the Students' Union/Students' Council as deemed fit," the letter read."We have issued a notification to hold students' unionelections in the unitary universities (varsities that act as asingle unit without any affiliated college under it). Theschedule of the polling will be decided by the university administration concerned," Education Minister ParthaChatterjee told reporters.Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has welcomed the move."This is a welcome development that the state government has removed road blocks in holding students'union elections in four universities," TMCP presidentTrinankur Bhattachaya said.He hoped that after conduct of the students' unionelections in the four unitary universities, the stategovernment will gradually hold student body polls in other colleges and universities as well.The students of Jadavpur University had staged sit-insand gheraos in 2017 and 2018 demanding that the students'union polls be held.Representatives of the Students' Federation of Indiaand the Arts Faculty Students' Union (AFSU) had twice metChatterjee over the demand.AFSU has welcomed the move. PTI SUS ACD DVDV