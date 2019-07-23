scorecardresearch
Bengal man arrested by Delhi Police for creating fake govt website

New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a man from Shyamnagar in West Bengal on Tuesday for allegedly making a fake website of Central government's rural welfare scheme, police said.Prasenjit Chatterjee was nabbed following a raid in the area in North 24 Parganas district, they said.A case was registered on a complaint filed by Vigilance Officer Hari Sewak Sharma regarding fraudulent site of the Central government's rural welfare scheme, police said.A laptop and a computer hard disk has been seized, police said, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI AMP SLB NIT SOMSOMSOM

