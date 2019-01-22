Bengal man held in Delhi with fake currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man and seized counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh sent from across the border, officials said Tuesday.The accused has been identified as Khalik Sheikh, a resident of Malda district in West Bengal. He used to supply fake currency notes to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal which came to India through the Bangladesh border, they added.Police received information on Monday that a key member of a fake currency syndicate would visit a place near Anand Vihar railway station to deliver a consignment to one of his Delhi-based contacts, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).A trap was laid and Sheikh was apprehended at around 6.25 pm, he said. During interrogation, he told police that Ashfaq, a resident of Bangladesh who currently lives in Malda, lured him to join the illegal trade of fake currency notes.He has been delivering fake currency notes to various contacts in Delhi, UP and other adjoining areas for the last three years, the DCP said.Sheikh used to buy these notes from Ashfaq by paying Rs 40 for every Rs 100 fake currency note and further supply it to his contacts for Rs 50-60 per Rs 100 fake note, the officer said.He has delivered about four to five consignments of fake currency notes amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh in Delhi and UP, the officer added. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM