Bengals PSUs contribute 2.92pc to SGDP in FY16: CAG

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) West Bengals state-owned public sector units contributed a mere 2.92 per cent to the State GDP (SGDP) from the 70 working companies that registered an aggregate turnover of Rs 30,360 crore in FY16, the Comptroller and Auditor General said in its latest audit report.

There are a total of 89 state PSUs of which 70 are working and employed 49,000 as on March, 2016.

As on FY16, investment in the power sector accounted for a massive 73.23 per cent of the total investment of Rs 43,594 crore done by the state government in 89 PSUs under itss control.

In 2015-16, 22 PSUs had earned a profit of Rs 604.76 crore while, seven companies incurred a loss of Rs 478.56 crore.

In the same period, the state government provided financial support of Rs 2,655.32 crore. PTI BSM JM