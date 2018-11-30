Bengaluru-based ABS Aircon Engineers Enters Into JV With Japanese Major Fujitsu General Limited

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Fujitsu General Looks to Accelerate Expansion of Commercial Air Conditioner Business in India ABS Aircon Engineers, one of the leading HVAC contracting companies in Southern India has entered into a JV with Japan's leading air-conditioning manufacturer Fujitsu General Limited; with the Japanese giant acquiring a majority stake in the Bengaluru based company.This collaboration will help ABS Aircon Engineers and Fujitsu General Limited to further expand the reach into the commercial HVAC market in India. This is one of the key strategic partnerships for Fujitsu General in India on their foray into commercial HVAC solution segment.It is expected that the commercial market will expand rapidly owing to the development of infrastructure accompanying future economic growth. And, ABS Aircon Engineers being one of the most sought after HVAC solution providers in South India, is touted as a crucial partnerships to spearhead Fujitsu General's commercial HVAC activity in India.Since its inception in 1996 by three young entrepreneurs, Vilayath Ali M, Balakrishna BS and Vinod Saladi, ABS Aircon has developed a consistent business in India - from the design to the construction and service maintenance of air conditioning equipment.Since 83 Years, Fujitsu General Limited has been the torchbearer of relentless advancements at the heart of Global HVAC business, a resounding force synonymous with quality, innovation and reliability.Joining hands with Fujitsu General Limited now is ABS, a name that stands for trust and freshness - a name that Fujitsu General has instilled immense faith on to embark on a new journey in India. Speaking about the acquisition, Sri Etsuro Saito, President, Fujitsu General Limited said, "Around 83 years ago, Fujitsu General was like ABS. We see a reflection of Fujitsu General's energy, dedication and focus on customer delight in ABS and that's what made us choose ABS as our partners."President Saito added, "This is not just a collaboration, it's a celebration - A celebration of cultures, ideas, values, dreams and growth. It is our first partnership in India for commercial HVAC business and it's certainly a celebration of harmony and togetherness."After handling over a thousand projects in over 15 domains across India, ABS is proud to signal a new beginning with Fujitsu General Limited - a testimony for all the collaborations with Japan since the centuries. "With a global leader by our side, the possibilities for a contracting firm are infinite and what started as a little spark is today reaching the skies," shared Mr. Villayath Ali, Director, ABS.President Saito further added, "We consider the 'expansion of foreign commercial business' and the 'capture and expansion of Indian market' as part of our five key 'expansion projects' toward achieving our mid-term management plan. Currently, we have strong brand power with residential air conditioners in the air conditioning market in India. At the same time, we have also been developing commercial air conditioners for small and medium-sized buildings in recent years. ABS possesses an extensive track record in office, commercial facilities, hospitals, factories and logistics facilities with a focus on large air conditioning systems such as chillers and air handling units.""ABS and Fujitsu General will make a great combination - like us, they too care for human beings, for their work culture, for fine detail, for long lasting relationships and perhaps that's why they connected with us and we connected so well with them," said Mr. Balakrishna BS, Director ABS.Fujitsu General Limited is also looking to promote sales of VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) and to expand areas of operation in the Indian market in the future through this acquisition. President Saito said, "We will do this by leveraging our technological strengths and the abundant expertise in commercial air conditioning systems of ABS Aircon Engineers."Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Vinod Saladi, ABS Director said, "For anybody in India, Japan means a land of futuristic thinkers, ancient culture and great people and when a respected Japanese company like Fujitsu General indicated that they would collaborate with us, we were obviously thrilled and at the same time realised that all principles and methods that we have followed for the past 22 years resonated with one of the world's best corporates... to say the least."About ABS Aircon Engineers: Way back in 1996, three energetic youngsters set up ABS Aircon Engineering (ABS) to sell Residential air-conditioners. Their dedication, passion and urge to keep raising the bar has ensured that today, the company has come a long way from those humble beginnings.ABS today offers top-notch HVAC solutions. The company's strong customer focus, dedication and scientific approach have ensured that ABS is recognised as a leading service provider of end-to-end solutions in HVAC. ABS has the necessary expertise to design, supply, install, commission and maintains sophisticated HVAC systems, including VRF and central air-conditioning plants.The entire team at ABS has a single-minded focus on the needs of its customers. The company has implemented robust systems and processes across functions, and invested in the best people and infrastructure which probably explains why they have successfully executed projects for marquee companies like Mercedes Benz (MBRDI), Amazon Development Centre, AMD, McAfee, British Telecom, Amazon Warehousing, Walmart, HSBC, Citibank, Tyco Electronics, Bosch, Trelleborg, Schneider Electric, Marriott Fairfield, Hilton, Strides Arco Lab, Jubilant Biosys, Biocon and Narayana Hrudayalaya amongst others.For more information visit: http://www.absairconengineers.com/About Fujitsu General Limited: Fujitsu General first exported its air conditioners in 1971 to Middle East and by 1980; the company had established global business network in Asia and sales subsidiary in U.S., UK and Australia and the Middle East. FGL has been spearheading the manufacturing segment of air conditioners ever since in tandem with their global expansion. FGL is the market leader in Russia, Middle-East, Brazil, USA, Canada, Asia Pacific and parts of African continent.FGL has nearly 6000 people working for their products which are born out of customer insights in extreme weather conditions across the globe. FGL is mainly a product company whose products cater to various domains. FGL also has training centers across the world where personnel learn the art of air conditioning product service and maintenance.FGL looks at India as a potential market for commercial HVAC where contracting plays a key role and aims to aggressively enter the market by entering into key partnerships with string local players by acquiring majority stakes in promising future market leaders - ABS is the first step towards the drive to become a resounding HVAC solution provider in the country and India is the first step in the right direction for Fujitsu general Limited's ambitious plans.Fujitsu also focuses on societal responsibilities and is an award winner in energy efficient product design - the next step is to emulate or enhance what FGL has done in the product segment elsewhere in the world within Indian commercial HVAC segment and of course, in the global landscape.For more information visit: https://www.fujitsu-general.com/ Source: ABS Aircon Engineers PWRPWR