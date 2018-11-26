Bengaluru Hosts ‘Creative Minds 2018’ by Arena Animation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Arena Animation, the leading animation institution in India recently organized the Creative Minds - Bengaluru 2018 - an opportunity for over 400 students to showcase their talent. Creative Minds is Arenas flagship student competition, where students produce and showcase some brilliant work. Students conceptualise and produce films under the guidance & mentorship of their faculty. These films and projects are judged by industry experts, who then guide and nurture them. This competition which happens across the country, judges students on various categories such as digital illustration, character design and animation, visual effects scene, 3D architectural visualization to name a few. It creates a platform for the students that provide them opportunity to learn teamwork and showcase their work within a strict timeframe, thus improving their capability, capacity and efficiency. Congratulating the winners, Mr. Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd. said, Creative Minds is an initiative that offers a holistic benefit to the students. On one hand they receive quality insight including tip and tricks while using software, and on the other, they receive quick and comprehensive feedback on their work. With such competitions we want to create a stage for students to network with the industry experts. I would like to heartily congratulate the winners of Creative Minds, Bengaluru 2018. The industry stalwarts consisted of leading studios in India. These industry experts lent their guidance to students and also provided them useful career tips, in order to nurture industry-ready individuals. In this way, students were exposed to the latest industry trends, while at the same time they learnt to apply the learnings to the work they had presented. Along with the competition, a masterclass was conducted by industry leaders such as: Mr. Pranay Agarwal, Head of Compositing, DNeg Studios, Mr. Sanjay Rajan, Animation supervisor at Xentrix Studios, Mr. Dijo Davis, Head of L&D at Technicolor Academy & Mr. Sachin A A. Learning Lead Compositing - Technicolour Academy by MPC Studios, Bengaluru. Arena Animation believes that a better future for the Indian animation and VFX industry can only be fueled by skilling the youth and nurturing creative minds and make them industry-ready. Initiatives like Creative Minds by Arena Animation always aim towards creating a strong community of skilled animators. About Arena AnimationArena Animation is a Pioneer, Trendsetter and Global Leader in Animation education. Arena has an extensive network of centers and has trained over 4, 00,000 students globally since its inception in 1996. Arena offers industry relevant courses on Animation & Multimedia to students aspiring for global careers in this New Age industry. It trains students as well as professionals in the latest industry relevant courses backed by alliances with world leaders, a world-class faculty and the latest technical educational tools. Arenas students are placed as Graphic Designers, Web Designers, 2D/3D Animators, 2D/3D Designers, AV Editors, Technical Trainers, 3D Modelers, Multimedia Programmers, Compositors, Visualizers, Content Developers and Pre and Post Production executives in blue chip animation studios and entertainment companies like Prime Focus, Rhythm & Hues Studios, Crest Animation Studios, EFX, UTV Toons, Toonz Animation, Nipuna Services, Prasad Studio, Colour Chips, Ramoji Film City, Green Gold Animation, DQ Entertainment, Paprikaas Animation Studios, UshaKiron TV, Sony TV, Google India, NDTV, TOI, DD Sports, Discovery Channel, Divya Bhaskar, Asianet Satellite Communications, ETV, NDTV, Zee Sports and Zee TV to name a few. For Further Information, please visit www.arena-multimedia.com. Image 1: Creative Minds - Bengaluru 2018Image 2: Mr. Pranay Agarwal, Head of Compositing, DNeg Studios at Creative Minds 2018 Bengaluru PWRPWR