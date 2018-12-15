Benicio del Toro to voice villain in 'Dora the Explorer'

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Benicio del Toro is set to voice the villain in Paramount's live-action feature "Dora the Explorer".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old Oscar winner will voice Swiper, the villainous fox, in the film, to be directed by James Bobin.Actor Isabela Moner, who recently worked with del Toro in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado", is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit cartoon series.The movie will centre on Dora as a teenager moving to the city and dealing with high school. She finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization. The film's voice cast also include Eva Longoria, Michael Pena, Eugenio Derbez, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison.The animated "Dora the Explorer" television series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons. It followed a young Latina girl who went on adventures around the world.Kristin Burr is producing the project, which has been in the works since 2015.Paramount has set August 2, 2019 release date for the film. PTI RB RBRB