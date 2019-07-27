Bennett Univ convocation: Star and Disney India chairman Uday Shankar conferred honorary Phd

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Chairman of Star and Disney India Uday Shankar was conferred an honorary doctorate at the first convocation of Bennett University on Saturday.On the occasion, the Times School of Journalism alumnus who is also the president (Asia Pacific) of the Walt Disney Company's direct to consumer and international segment said journalism teaches one to be a very good observer."The other great skill that I picked up as a journalist was to understand and appreciate the power of asking questions. And I realised that questions are fundamental, answers are not."Too many people waste their lives giving answers and many people who have gone on to create great value and make great contributions have done so because they have asked the right questions," he told the 43 graduates of the first two batches of the MBA programmes.Shankar began his career as a journalist with The Times of India before playing a pioneering role in the Indian television industry as CEO of Star India.Delivering the opening address, Times Group MD and Bennett University Chancellor Vineet Jain said, "The Times of India group embarked on this journey in higher education three years ago with an objective of creating a revered brand in private education in India.""I am happy to note that within this short period the university has made tremendous progress. The distinguished faculty and state-of-the-art infrastructure has attracted bright young minds to Bennett University and today it enjoys a good reputation among its peers," he said.While conferring the honorary PhD in media management on Shankar, Jain recalled his work as a "path-breaking editor and as a successful CEO". "He is an alumnus of the Times School of Journalism and now he will be an alumnus of Bennett University," he said.Forty-three students were also awarded their degrees at the convocation ceremony. The chancellor's medals were awarded to Prathik Venugopal and Sonali Datt, the toppers of 2016 and 2017 MBA batches respectively. PTI NSDNSD