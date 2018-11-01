Berger Paints Q2 net profit rises 5.35 pc to Rs 117.29 cr

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Berger Paints Thursday reported 5.35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.29 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. It had posted a net profit of Rs 111.34 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,502.07 crore. It was Rs 1,291.83 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing. Meanwhile, the company said its revenue was not comparable as sales were recorded net of GST, whereas earlier sales were recorded gross of excise duty. Shares of Berger Paints settled at Rs 293 apiece, up 4.62 per cent, from previous close on BSE. PTI SVK ANS