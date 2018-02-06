Berger Paints Q3 net profit up 19 pc at Rs 130 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Kolkata-based Berger Paints today reported a 18.8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 130.39 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 109.12 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,338.63 crore. It was Rs 1,296.56 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 222.59 crore as against Rs 183.56 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, reflecting an increase of 21.3 per cent.

The companys stock was trading 0.95 per cent down at Rs 239.70 apiece on BSE today. PTI PRJ SBT