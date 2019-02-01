Berger Paints Q3 profit rises 2.65% to Rs 133.85 cr

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Berger Paints Friday reported 2.65 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 133.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. It had posted a net profit of Rs 130.39 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing. Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,631.82 crore, up 20.99 per cent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,348.68 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Berger Paints' total expenses were at Rs 1,427.14 crore as against Rs 1,154.99 crore, up 23.56 per cent. Shares of Berger Paints India settled at Rs 324.50 on BSE, up 1.68 per cent from their previous close. PTI KRH ANSANS