Berger Paints standalone Q3 net profit up 19pc to Rs 115 crore

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Berger Paints Ltd today posted a standalone net profit of Rs 114.86 crore during the quarter ended December, a rise of 19 per cent as against the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from operations of the paint major during the quarter under review was Rs 1,190.91 crore, marginally higher from Rs 1,167.58 crore in the year-earlier period.

Expenses came in lower at Rs 1,023.10 crore during the December-ended quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Berger Paints excise duty accounted for Rs 119 crore out of the Rs 1,031.35-crore total expenses in the October-December period.

The companys consolidated net profit for the third quarter stood at Rs 130.39 crore compared with Rs 109.12 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. PTI BSM RBT