Berger Paints to invest Rs 200 cr in an integrated paint plant in UP

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Berger Paints today said its board has approved an investment of Rs 200 crore to set up an integrated paint manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.

"The board of directors of the company has approved installation of an integrated paint plant with water and solvent-based decorative, industrial and protective coatings, resin, putty, emulsion and construction chemical manufacturing capabilities at an investment of about Rs 200 crore at Sandila Industrial Area in Uttar Pradesh (UP)," the company said in a BSE filing.

"Subject to all required consents and approvals, the project is likely to be completed by the end of the financial year 2019-20," it added.

Shares of Berger Paints were trading 0.09 per cent lower at Rs 268.80 on BSE. PTI SVK ANS