Bespoke Events Curated With Passion by FB Celebrations Pvt. Ltd

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The event season hots up with the Launch of FB Celebrations Pvt. LtdMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaEvent curators and planning maestros par excellence, Bhavnesh Sawhney and Farid Khan have announced the launch of FB Celebrations Pvt. Ltd. When both partners have a sharp eye on the details and have won a string of laurels for crafting over 200 stellar events, their brain- child has all the attributes of being a huge success and is accompanied by the high expectations that both partners are known to deliver. Their vision speaks of class and elegance-to curate magical experiences with perfect finesse.Bhavnesh Sawhney, co-founder, is an accomplished entrepreneur and a renowned jewelry designer. Working closely with international celebrities, Sawhney brings art and creativity to the table that have helped him craft one of a kind wedding themes and entertainment performances.Farid Khan, co-founder has been associated with Indias leading event planning and execution company Wizcraft for over 19 years. Farid has conceptualized and executed prestigious national and international events like; The Melbourne handover ceremony in 2006, The National games in Hyderabad, the movement and planning of Chris Martin and his team during the Cold play concert in Mumbai, the Commonwealth Games, the IIFA Awards, the Hinduja wedding in Udaipur and the South African Of The Year Awards, to name a few.Commenting on the latest venture, Mr. Farid said, We are elated to announce the launch of FB Celebrations Pvt. Ltd. Though FB Celebrations is the new kid on the event block, it has over two decades of experience in the industry - decades spent creating out of this world experiences, but more crucially, time spent strengthening interpersonal relationships across industries.Mr. Bhavnesh added, We at FB Celebrations are aware that orchestrating an event involves meticulous planning and an unending checklist. With our in-house coterie of specialists in modern technology, guest relations, hospitality and logistics, FB Celebrations delves deep into dcor production, artists and the entire gamut of services needed - a one-stop solution to all event planning woes.Bhavnesh, with his natural business flair aims to bridge the gap between expectations and reality and Farid, a veteran event whisperer pushes the creative envelope to unimaginable limits. Their amalgamation promises and delivers events straight out of the Pinterest board of your dreams.FB Celebrations goes beyond just the creation of ethereal sets, to the highest quality production event delivered with a passion. They dive in, heart first, to knit closely together the emotional fabric that binds people, with memories that are truly unforgettable.Visit the website (which will be live within a week) - www.fbcelebrations.com to know more about the teams, browse through their vast portfolio and gaze at their stellar work dreams crafted into reality!About FB Celebrations Pvt. LtdFB Celebrations Pvt. Ltd is a premier event management company that helps discerning patrons by curating bespoke experiences, from social functions to corporate events. Each celebration crafted by the dynamic duo Bhavnesh and Farid seems to be Pinterest perfect. Having curated larger than life weddings for reputed individuals across the globe, they take pride in orchestrating also the most intimate affairs with equal flair. They house a team of specialists in event and dcor production, artists and making them a one-stop solution for all events special!