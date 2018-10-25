Best Dives to Introduce Semi-submarine at Crossroads

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) EMBOODHOO LAGOON, Maldives, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an initiative to acquaint visitors with the breath-taking underwater lives in the Maldives, Best Dives Pvt Ltd is preparing to introduce a semi-submarine as part of the company's excursion activities at CROSSROARDS. CROSSROADS, the largest integrated destination in the Maldives, developed by premier property development and investment holding company Singha Estate Public Company Limited, is set to redefine the Maldives' vacation experience and captivate the international family-leisure markets to the Maldives. The new semi-submarine is intended to provide an introductory experience to visitors who are keen to see the rich underwater lives in the Maldives. The semi-submarine will acquaint hesitant visitors to the joys of experiencing the diverse ecosystem that inhabits the oceans surrounding the islands. Best Dives expects the semi-submarine to be an excellent stepping stone to other water sports such as snorkelling and SCUBA diving. Best Dives was appointed by Singha Estate to provide a wide-range of water activities and excursions for the CROSSROADS project. This includes SCUBA diving, motorized and non-motorized water sports activities and various excursions that will showcase the natural beauty of the Maldives both above and underwater, as well as the unique Maldivian cultures. Best Dives is one of the leading and fastest growing diving and watersports companies in the Maldives. The Gold and Silver Awards winner for the Leading Activity/Watersports Centre by South Asian Travel Awards 2018 has had an established Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and emergency action plans for every recreational activity the company offers. Best Dives maintains a special focus on the security and safety to all aspects of the company's operations. Best Dives staff also undergo regular safety trainings and the company maintains a high number of staff members with Emergency First Responder certification. "At this point, things are starting to take shape. This submersible submarine is a key addition to the experience that CROSSROADS is offering. Lots of key aspects are starting to come into play to be ready for next year's opening. Seeing partners come together to make this happen is a wonderful feeling," said Thiti Thongbenjamas, Chief Operating Officer of CROSSROADS. About CROSSROADS The development of the CROSSROADS project is set to redefine the Maldives' vacation experience as the first integrated leisure and recreation destination that will attract and captivate the international family-leisure markets to the Maldives. Inspired by cultures from the East and the West at the crossing of Maritime Silk Road, the project is situated within the 7 km-long lagoon just 15 minutes from Male International Airport by speed boat presenting an easy access and unique offerings for travellers as well as the residents of the capital city. Featuring a luxurious yacht marina and a rich combination of hotels, entertainment, one-of-a-kind lifestyle beach club, retail and fine dining, the project also houses a cultural centre that will promote the life and crafts of the islands nation and introduce global practice sustainable tourism schemes dedicated to preserving the bio-diversity of the Maldives' prestigious marine ecosystem and enhancing the well-being of the local community. Singha Estate Public Company Limited 123, Suntowers Building B, 22nd Floor, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Chom Phon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand T: +66 (0) 2050-5555 www.singhaestate.co.th Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181024/2277848-1 PWRPWR