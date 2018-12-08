BET cancels 'Hit the Floor' after four seasons

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) "Hit the Floor" has been cancelled after four seasons at BET Networks.Season 4 of the the show debuted back in July, reported Variety. "At this time, BET Networks will not be moving forward with a fifth season of 'Hit The Floor'. We are grateful to the most passionate fans ever who helped to bring one more season of the #DevilsNation to the screen, and the incredible cast and dancers. "We would especially like to thank and recognise the acclaimed Executive Producer and Creator of the series James LaRosa for his passion and vision. We look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership," a network spokesperson said in a statement. The fourth season explored the world of professional basketball as seen through the eyes of the the dance team for the fictional LA Devils, known as the Devil Girls. It featured Brent Antonello, Katherine Bailess, Kyndall Ferguson, McKinley Freeman, Tiffany Hines, Jonathan "Lil J" McDaniel, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Cort King, Kristian Kordula, and Teyana Taylor. PTI SHDSHD